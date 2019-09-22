Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Jadon Platform 8-eye Boot

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

An icon reimagined with fiercely punk-inspired details in this platform iteration of Dr. Martens’ classic 8-eye combat boot. Smooth leather boot cut above ankle with an 8-eye lace-up closure and back pull tab. With their air-cushioned sole with top-stitch detailing complete with cotton laces, metal eyelets and a slightly raised heel. Finished with their signature slip-resistant rubber sole in a towering platform with iconic yellow stitching.