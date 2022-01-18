TokenofmyConfection

Dozen Red Roses Sugar Cookies

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This is for 1 dozen (12) Mothers Day Dozen Roses sugar cookies. You can customize the color of your Roses! NO additional charge! Our delicious Mothers Day cookies make the perfect Holiday gift, your loved ones taste buds will never forget Our Rose cookies are decorated with Royal icing for the perfect detail. Your sugar cookies can be personalized with names and colors at no additional cost. Just let us know in the buyers note if you would like names added or specific colors. If there is a specific custom sugar cookie design you have in mind that you would prefer we are happy to make a custom listing to bring your ideas alive! Each custom sugar cookie is individually sealed to lock in freshness and flavor, then carefully packaged with bubble wrap for shipping. We do not guarantee that sugar cookies will not break during transport as we have no control over carriers. We do our best in packaging so they make it to you safely All sugar cookies are baked fresh to order and typically ship within 3-5 business days from placed order. No refunds