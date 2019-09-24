High Brew

bout the product MAXIMUM FLAVOR: This is our favorite cold brew, coffee forward & simple ingredients. A splash of milk & a touch of sugar, just like you like it, perfectly contained in a palm-sized can. GRAB & GO COFFEE: Rise above the daily grind with High Brew, the perfect grab-and-go coffee in a can for a boost you can drink whenever, wherever. BETTER NOT BITTER: Cold brewing is a simpler process, yielding a coffee that's smooth and not bitter, twice the caffeine & significantly less acid than a traditionally brewed cup of joe. A HIGHER STANDARD: Our 100% Direct Trade Arabica beans are cold-brewed, which gives them a smoother, bolder, naturally sweeter flavor than drip coffee, espresso, instant coffee, k-cups, capsules or pods. A FORCE FOR GOOD: We choose to purchase our Direct Trade coffee beans from the highest quality sources, while helping the farmers achieve greater profitability with less environmental impact on our planet.