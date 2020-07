Don Guerino

Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 – 750 Ml

Ruby red in color, the aromas of this beautiful wine bold invoke spice, red fruit, raisins, coffee, and vanilla. On the palate, it is balanced with mature tannins and good, pleasant persistence. Winery Don Guerino Varietal Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Vintage 2014 ABV 13% ABV Country/Region Brazil