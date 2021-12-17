Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s Holly Dolly Sugar Cookie Mix

$16.95

At Williams-Sonoma

Created in partnership with American music legend Dolly Parton, our premium mix lets you bake her favorite Southern-style sugar cookies at home. Dolly's recipe includes wholesome ingredients that pack a lot of flavor, such as Bourbon vanilla and sea salt. All you need to do is add butter and an egg to create classic drop or roll-out cookies. The versatile recipe makes a great foundation for culinary creativity – add chocolate chips, peanut butter or other mix-ins to make your cookies unique. 15.7 oz. (makes up to 24 cookies, depending on size). Just add butter and an egg.