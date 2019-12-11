Roagna

Dolcetto D’ Alba – 2017

At Astor Wines

Production Methods Organic Organic Practicing Organic Wine made from grapes grown without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides in the vineyard. Tasting Notes We fell in love with this wine over eggplant Parmigiana. With its lush raspberry and red cherry fruit paired with refreshing acidity, this wine is great year-round. Need Help Deciding? Get personal recommendations from our staff Staff Pick Notes This is why you seek out great producers like Roagna- they over deliver at every price point. Regardless of price, variety, vintage or appellation they rarely fail to more than satisfy. Dolcetto isn't exactly the most sexy wine these days. Luckily, the folks at Roagna don't concern themselves with fashions or trend. They're in the business of making superlative wines, period. Enter their '17 Dolcetto d'Alba. Roagna has coaxed out a certain level of raw unpretentious beauty from this historic Piedmontese grape. It won't wow you in complexity but it hits a lot of just as important notes like balance, drinkability, liveliness, and notably a sneaky long finish. On the palate, this is a wine of pure charm while showing poise and nice intensity of fruit. All coming in at a whopping 12.5% abv. Enjoy with charcuterie, chicken pot pie, or tacos. - AG Astor's Glossary of Terms Piedmont The most famous grape in Piedmont is the noble Nebbiolo, which makes the long-lived Barolo and Barbaresco. There are plenty of Nebbiolo-based wines that are quite enjoyable in their youth, however, often produced in smaller, lesser-known regions such as Ghemme or Gattinara. Several other Piedmontese grapes make striking and delicious wines: Pelaverga produces light-colored reds with distinctive... Read More Dolcetto A red grape variety grown in Piedmont and nearly nowhere else. Dolcetto-based wines are not sweet, as many people might surmise on hearing the name; the Piedmontese declared it "dolce" only because it is lower in acid than the wines they're used to. Dolcettos are usually meant to be enjoyed young. Some of the best ones co