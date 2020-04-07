Dog For Dog

Dogbutter Original Peanut Butter

Description Dogs love peanut butter, so we thought we’d make one that not only tastes great, but is also good for them. Made with all-natural ingredients, with no sugar, salt, soy, or hydrogenated oils. It simply has peanuts, golden flaxseed and palm fruit oil. Give your dog a spoonful of DOGSBUTTER as a tasty snack or fill their favorite toy to keep them busy. AND with every jar of DOGSBUTTER sold, we donate a DOGSBAR to a dog in need – a peanut butter that does good. Made in the USA.