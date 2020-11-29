United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Uncommon Goods
Diy Mochi Ice Cream Kit
$32.00
At Uncommon Goods
Sweet and chewy on the outside, cold and creamy on the inside, adorable all over: that's a mochi ice cream ball. Now you can make them at home. With this kit, you can give your favorite ice cream a Japanese twist. In just a few steps, you'll have eight irresistible ice cream balls nestled inside soft, sweet, chewy-gooey rice cake pillows. (Or 32, if you want to go nuts and make 4 batches all at once.)