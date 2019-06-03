Dior

Diorshow Pump ‘n’ Volume Hd Mascara

$29.50

A squeezable mascara with a new and improved formula that offers instant XXL volume and high definition for clump-free lashes that appear thicker and multiplied.What Else You Need to Know: By squeezing the soft tube, youll soften the formula and evenly coat the brush to create instant lash volume. This formula is enriched with ingredients like vitamin B and cotton extract to help strengthen and protect lashes. With its rigid core and flexible, elastomer spikes, the dual-material brush guarantees expert application, more precision, and gently-styled, separated lashes.