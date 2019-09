The Peanut Roaster

Dill Pickle Flavored Peanuts

$6.50

The Peanut Roaster

Seasoned with delicious dill these flavored peanuts pack a salt and vinegar punch with a hint of garlic. Extra large Virginia peanuts are coated in the perfect balance of seasoning to create the most delectable roasted nuts around. Our Dill Pickle flavored peanuts are bold on flavor and intense on crunch! Order your air-tight stay fresh can of Dill pickle flavored peanuts today...or send gourmet peanuts as welcome gifts or food gifts to friends, family members or business associates.