Denman

Denman Flexible Vent Brush D200 – Detangling Brush With Lightweight Grip & Control – Perfect For Styling During Blow-dry & Detangling Wet & Dry Hair – Black (pack Of 1)

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

AIR CIRCULATION: Detangle brush has specially located air vents to circulate air at the root level. This brush can be used with a hairdryer. CURVED HEAD: Uniquely designed curved head of our vented wet brush creates naturally loose shapes and styles. SCALP PROTECTION: Our blow dry brush features ball ends on tips that protect the scalp and are kind to hair. LIGHTWEIGHT GRIP & CONTROL: Our soft hair brush provides a comfortable grip while using. Features the iconic tear-drop handle in a matte finish. QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: This wet detangling brush is crafted from durable & premium quality material.