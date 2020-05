Delsey Rickrack-trim Cotton Midi Dress

Batshevas yellow Delsey dress has a distinctly 1970s feel, inspired by retro Gunne Sax pieces that leaned heavily on demure, feminine motifs. Its cut from cotton poplin and patterned in delicate florals, accented with black rickrack trim at the arm and above the hemline. Wear with black sandals and accessories to complement the dark trim.