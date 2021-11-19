DeLonghi

De’longhi Magnifica S, Automatic Bean To Cup Coffee Machine, Espresso And Cappuccino Maker, Ecam22.110.b, Black [amazon Exclusive]

£365.00 £299.99

SIMPLE TOUCH OPERATION: Automatic Coffee Machine Espresso and Cappuccino with Bean-to-cup quality and a soft touch control panel; brew two cups simultaneously with this De’Longhi machine MILK FROTHER: The Magnifica S combines steam, air and milk to produce a rich, creamy froth for great cappuccinos or lattes SILENT GRINDER: This Coffee machine has a silent Integrated grinder with 13 settings; can be used with either Coffee beans or ground Coffee HOME COMFORT: Slim and elegant design of a coffee machine for barista-quality coffee at home EASY TO CLEAN: The carafe comes with an integrated clean function; after beverage preparation, all parts in contact with milk are automatically washed with hot water and steam