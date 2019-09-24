Delinquente

Delinquente Screaming Betty Vermentino 2018

$20.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Blonde tips with a citrus soul, this gang of grapes will leave your palate happy with a clean, crisp and floral lift. View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages View More Delinquente View all products Delinquente is produced by 29 years old owner/ winemaker Con-Greg who was born and raised on a vineyard in the Riverland, his father the manager of production at one of the local bulk wineries. Con-Greg's aim is to showcase just how good wines from the Riverland can be if you use grape varieties and clones that are suited to the climate and soil type, and treat the vines with respect. The approach is to focus on sustainable grape varieties that need less water and thrive in the Riverland’s warm, dry climate. They are organically grown, single vineyard fruit, all sourced from a small family vineyard.This is complemented with a minimal intervention winemaking approach including natural, open ferments and no adds in the winery besides a touch of SO2.The wines are easy drinking, smashable, silky, elegant and fruit forward wines – but with a hidden, subtle complexity and structure.