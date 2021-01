Dancing Deer Baking Co

Deer Classics Gift Basket

$64.95

Buy Now Review It

At Dancing Deer Baking Co

The Deer Classics Gift Basket is sure to impress any crowd. Filled with our award-winning cookies and brownies, this gift basket is perfect for any occasion and includes: 8 Soft Molasses Cookies 7 Chocolate Chip Cookies 7 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 4 Chocolate Chunk Brownies 4 Peanut Butter Brownies