Green Helix

Deep Sleep

$119.99
At Green Helix
Benefits Deep Sleep Formula CBD Capsules Aids in Restful Sleep Cycles Best for those suffering the debilitating effects of sleepless nights and/or irregular sleep patterns Our all natural, proprietary deep sleep infusion formula supports long lasting, deep and replenishing sleep cycles How To Use Dosage: 1 capsule = 50mg Cannabidiol (CBD) Suggested Use: 1 to 2 capsules 30 mins. prior to bedtime Ingredients Key Ingredient: Cannabidiol (CBD) Proprietary Deep Sleep Infusion 348 mg: Lemon Balm Extract, Kava Kava Extract, Chamomile Extract Lab Tested Made in the USA NON GMO Non psychoactive – NO HIGH
