Golde

Debloat Ade Pineapple Dietary Supplements

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Contains: Coconut Suggested Age: 18 Years and Up Product Warning: Consult a doctor if you are pregnant or nursing, consult a doctor if you have a medical condition prior to use, consult a doctor if taking prescription drugs Product Form: Powder Package Quantity: 6 Primary dietary ingredient: Digestive Enzymes Primary dietary ingredient amount per serving: 200 MG TCIN: 80184029 UPC: 850021358044 Item Number (DPCI): 037-05-0879 Origin: Made in the USA Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Sip + reset to support your gut health* with the power of superfoods. Made with real pineapple and ginger, and boosted with nearly 1 billion CFU of probiotics per serving. Golde's Debloat Ade easily dissolves in cold water, so all you have to do is stir and sip to look and feel your best. Like all of Golde's products, Debloat Ade is 100% superfood-powered, vegan friendly, and free of added sugars. Born in Brooklyn in 2017, Golde makes wellness easy and fun for all with superfood formulas made to help you look and feel like your best self. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.