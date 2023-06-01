Orion

Dead Until Dark: A True Blood Novel By Charlaine Harris

$22.99 $20.35

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Meet Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic cocktail waitress in the quiet rural town of Bon Temps, Lousiana: she's found a boyfriend and her life will never be the same again! Sookie Stackhouse is a small-time cocktail waitress in small-town Louisiana. She's quiet, keeps to herself and doesn't get out much. She can read minds. And that doesn't make her too dateable. And then along comes Bill: he's tall, he's dark and he's handsome - and Sookie can't 'hear' a word he's thinking. He's exactly the type of guy she's been waiting all her life for. But Bill has a disability of his own: he's fussy about his food, he doesn't like suntans and he's never around during the day... Yep, Bill's a vampire. Worse than that, he hangs with a seriously creepy crowd, with a reputation for trouble - of the murderous kind. And then one of Sookie's colleagues at the bar is killed and it's beginning to look like Sookie might be the next victim...