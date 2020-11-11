Dbreak Shoe

Deconstruct the past and step into the present with the fresh look of OG Nike running. The woven fabric on the upper and exaggerated stitching of the Nike DBreak add a distinctly modern look onto early Bowerman prototypes while soft suedes and a sturdy heel clip keep you connected to retro track styling. Nodding to the champion Daybreak, the rubber Waffle outsole adds a twist with its new design, letting you walk between eras.