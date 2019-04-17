Divine
Dark Egg With Pink Himalayan Salt 100g
£5.00
At Ocado
Deliciously rich smooth dark chocolate infused with a dash of pink Himalayan salt in a thick chocolate shell Discover the full range of delicious Divine Easter eggs, from smooth milk chocolate mini eggs, to nutty pralines, to our top selling flavours in smooth chocolate shells. All of our eggs are Fairtrade, made from natural ingredients and with no artificial flavours.
More from Food & Drinks
DETAILS
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99$8.99
fromTarget