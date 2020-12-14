Godiva

Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Godiva

What could be sweeter than discovering this special delivery elegantly presented in our iconic gold gift box - so exciting! These treats perfectly combine fresh, juicy strawberries and rich dark chocolate. The final product is delicious dark chocolate dipped strawberries that look as spectacular as they taste. Have them delivered to someone special or hand it to them personally to truly enjoy their reaction. Either way, the dark chocolate covered strawberries will be a hit and have you in their good graces.