AllSaints

Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

$499.00

ABOUT THE BRAND AllSaints collections of womenswear, menswear, and accessories both serve and represent a global community of customers. Founded in 1994 by husband-and-wife fashion design duo Kait Bolongaro and Stuart Trevor, the brand's name acknowledges the All Saints Road in Notting Hill and is still headquartered in London today. At the core of the collections is the concept of reliable, go-to outfitting customers can create for themselves without lacking uniqueness—a uniform without uniformity. Sourcing raw materials and reducing water usage, memberships with Better Cotton Initiative and Responsible Wool Standard, as well as SEDEX and the British Leather Confederation, AllSaints is committed to ethical production throughout the manufacturing process. This dedication to responsibility also encompasses the company's culture, educating on diversity and maintaining an inclusive environment. FEATURES