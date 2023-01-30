Olive & June

Cuticle Serum

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Olive & June Cuticle Serum is a lightweight, non-greasy, hydrating and soothing serum for cuticles. With a soft foam tip for controlled application and a no-mess cilck pen that goes with you wherever you need it. Twist pen 10-15 times upon first opening to release serum into foam tip, then apply around cuticles. Always cruelty-free and vegan. An Allure Best of Beauty Winner in 2019