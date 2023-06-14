QLFJ-FurDec

Cute Desktop Trash Can

$13.99

【Cute Animal Shape】-- Cute cartoon animal shape design, when you open the trash can, it looks like the animal opens its mouth to eat something, super cute and interesting, great gift for kids. 【Lightweight and Durable】-- Made of the premium plastic, the small tabletop wastebasket is sturdy and durable, can provide long-lasting performance, ideal for putting on the vanity countertop, kitchen countertop, cars and many other desktop places. 【Easy To Use & Clean】-- Designed with detachable lid, convenient for you to easily remove the cover to set a trash bag or cleaning with water; Meanwhile, the closed cover can effectively prevent odors, making a tidy living or worker environment, and you will no longer need to get up and walk away from your desk to throw the garbage, let you better enjoy the convenience of this trash can. 【Multipurpose Small Desktop Wastebasket】-- This mini garbage bin will not take up any space and easy to take around, great for putting on the bathroom vanity countertop, kitchen countertop, cars and many other desktop places, to storage small wastepaper, makeup items, coffee grounds, peel, bread crumbs and many other small garbage, keep clean wherever you go. 【Mini Size】-- Total size of 6.1"L x 5.5"W*9.3"H, compact and light weight, can be moves freely, capacity about 5l, large capacity, definitely meet your daily storage needs, keeping your desktop tidy everyday.