1970's Pipeline inspired Surfboard single fin 6'6" x 19 1/2" x 2 1/2" polyurethane with gloss and polish finish Optional ALOHA matte graphic 20% of proceeds donated to the Ocean Conservancy Ships worldwide As this item is custom and made to order, production time is 4-6 weeks Promo codes not applicable Prices start at $850 and will vary based on customization. All inquiries, please contact us here: sales@mikoh.com