One of the world’s most beloved and recognized champagnes, Yellow Label is a signature of the Veuve Clicquot House. This golden-yellow wine is immensely pleasing to the nose while its complexity explodes on the palette. The initial notes of fruit are followed by more discreet aromas of brioche and vanilla. Pairs beautifully with a variety of foods, including roast duck, smoked salmon and shrimp. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label has a Wine Spectator score of 92. Bottle Size: 750ml