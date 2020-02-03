Veuve Clicquot

Custom Engraved Veuve Clicquot Rosé

The Veuve Clicquot Rosé Non-Vintage Champagne features a luminous color with an attractive pink sparkle. Made with a blend of red wine sourced from selected black grapes, this wine boasts notes of raspberry, wild strawberry and cherry. Elegant and sensual, it offers exceptional balance and surprising intensity. Veuve Clicquot Rosé is a perfect complement to duck, shrimp and tuna, as well as fresh red fruit. Veuve Clicquot Rosé has a Wine Spectator score of 91. Bottle Size: 750ml