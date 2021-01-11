Curious Elixirs

Curious Elixir No. 4 Booze-free Cocktails

With no added sugar and zero alcohol, Curious No. 4 is a booze-free beauty that lingers like the last rays of Venetian sunshine. Especially good before a fine meal, and perfect for any social gathering where you want a better non-alcoholic option, Curious Elixir No. 4 is our booze-free spin on classic Italian aperitifs like the Aperol Spritz. This elixir infuses the exotic citrus of blood orange and green mandarin, the light fizz of non-alcoholic prosecco, and the cooling power of American ginseng, turmeric, and holy basil (tulsi) to help you unwind.