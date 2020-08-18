AmazonBasics

Cuddler Bolster Pet Bed

$29.70 $23.60

Rectangular-shaped pet bed (small) provides a warm, cozy place for a dog or cat to rest Raised side walls offer structure, a sense of security, and a pillow-like edge Nicely stuffed for support and cushioning comfort; low front edge for easy in/out access Sturdy oxford base; designed for indoor use; choice of fashionable color and style Measures 18.9 by 16.1 by 6.3 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty Removable cover is machine washable for easy cleaning. Wash in cold water, gentle cycle; do not bleach; tumble dry, gentle cycle, low heat; do not iron; do not dry clean Recommended for cats, and extra-small & small sized dog breeds An Amazon Brand