Crystal Head

Crystal Head Onyx Vodka

Onyx is an award-winning and unique new expression of Crystal Head Vodka, crafted from premium Blue Weber agave and sourced from a single farm in Mexico. Fresh green grass nuanced white pepper and hints of citrus on the nose. Soft and smooth with a touch of spice and sweetness which develop into the subtle, yet unmistakable earthy grip of agave. A medium finish of green grass, pepper and citrus.