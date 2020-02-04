Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Area
Crystal Fringe Phone Clutch
$995.00
$298.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leather: Calfskin Leather lining and single cardholder pocket Crystal fringe Optional, adjustable handle Magnetic at top Weight: 15oz / 0.43kg Made in Italy Style #AREAA30006
More from Area
Area
Stretch Lamé Shirred Mini Dress
$750.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Area
Crystal Fringe Mule
$750.00
$449.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Area
Crystal Fringe High Heel
$795.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Area
Ribbed Knit Chenille Cropped Sweater With Crystal Doily Inserts
$780.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted