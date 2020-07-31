United States
Crystal-button Ruffled Cotton-velvet Mini Dress
$449.00
At Matches Fashion
Sumptuous crushed velvet heightens the tactile opulence of Batshevas white mini dress, which is exclusive to MATCHESFASHION. Its crafted in the USA with an antique-tinged high ruffled neck and accented by star-shaped crystal buttons above the cuffs for a glittering flourish, then finished with side slip pockets. Style it with neutral accessories to emphasise the poetic sensibility.