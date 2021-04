World Menagerie

Crook Area Rug

$65.00 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This rug showcases traditionally inspired designs that exemplify timeless styles of elegance, comfort, and sophistication. The meticulously woven construction of this piece boats durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with polyester in China. Spot clean only with a one-year limited warranty.