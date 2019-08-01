Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Anthropologie

Craquelle Glass Candle

$26.00$20.80
At Anthropologie
Cinnamon Apple Bourbon: 34-hour burn time. Tonka & Tobacco: 48-hour burn time. Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla: 65-hour burn time. Ebony Woods & Amber: 120-hour burn time. Paraffin wax blend. Glass vessel. Imported.
Featured in 2 stories
29 Fall-Favorite Items On Sale For Anthro Day
by Elizabeth Buxton
New Fall Candles With The Softest & Coziest Scents
by Elizabeth Buxton