WP

Craft Cocktail Syrup Set

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

Three 8 oz craft cocktail syrups: Old fashioned, moscow mule, spicy margarita Old fashioned: Carefully crafted from demerara cane sugar and aromatic bitters Moscow mule: Carefully crafted from fresh ginger, cane sugar and lime juice Spicy margarita: Carefully crafted from real lime juice, cane sugar and spice Made in usa Enjoying a top, shelf cocktail shouldn’t require regular trips to the store. Made with cane sugar, real fruit, and premium spices, these custom syrups (+ a shot of the hard stuff ) are all you need to craft a delicious cocktail. Makes 48 cocktails. Made in the USA.