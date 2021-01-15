Gourmet Gift Baskets

Craft Beer Gift Basket Select

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Gourmet Gift Baskets

Shopping for a great person? Buy them some great beer. Our Craft Beer Gift Basket Select comes with six microbrews (Sam Adams Boston Lager, Magic Hat #9, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Smuttynose Old Brown Dog, Grey Lady Ale by Cisco Brewers, and Mountain Ale by Shed Brewery), and a ton of delicious snacks! The Peppered Beef Jerky meat is surprisingly tender with unbelievable seasonings, and the two flavors of gourmet popcorn would go great with any one of these microbrews.