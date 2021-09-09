Small Giants

Crackers Bites Made With Cricket Flour – Turmeric & Paprika

£14.99

Just delicious ingredients & high-protein cricket powder. If you like your snacks a little unusual, a lot sustainable and outrageously tasty, try our cricket cracker bites and smack your lips for more edible insects! Carefully baked to a perfect crunch, they’re packed with real power: high in protein and vitamin B12, source of fibre. Get ready for this smashing, healthy snack! HIGH IN PROTEIN Crickets are loaded with proteins, and our crunchy snacks are an excellent source of complete protein containing all the essential amino acids. Not enough? Boost your immune system with an extra dose of vitamin B12 that crickets are high in. Try our seriously healthy snacks to keep your body singing all day long. OUTRAGEOUSLY TASY With only high-quality, 100% natural ingredients that you can pronounce one by one, get ready to smack your lips for more Cricket Cracker Bites. So crunchy, so moreish, perfect to eat on the go, or dipped into guacamole or hummus. These tiny cracker bites boast three fantastically vibrant flavours: turmeric & smoked paprika, tomato & oregano, and rosemary & thyme. SUPER SUSTAINABLE Our planet first! Crickets are one of the most sustainable sources of protein on the planet. They require drastically less water, land, feed and energy than traditional protein sources. What else? Oh yes, crickets produce less than 1% of the greenhouse gases that cows emit. That’s also why the United States pointed them out as a future-forward food. Or do you want your kids to move to Mars in a few years? Small Giants is certified Plastic Neutral by rePurpose Global. We have partnered with rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as we use across our packaging and operations. By taking this bold commitment, every Small Giants purchase carries a Net Zero Plastic Footprint. Through the partnership with rePurpose Global, we are supporting vetted waste management social enterprise Carpe in Maharashtra (India). Learn more