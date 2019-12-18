Fred & Friends

Cozy Up Mitten Silicone Tea Infuser

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

FUN & FUNCTIONAL: Save waste and warm up with COZY CUP, the adorable mitten tea infuser! This charming design is sure to make you smile. COZY CUP is packed in a colorful box perfect for gifting! EASY TO USE: Simply fill with your favorite loose tea and drape the infuser in your cup and enjoy perfectly brewed tea PREMIUM QUALITY & AUTHENTIC: When you purchase tea infusers from Genuine Fred, you are guaranteed an original product that is constructed from food-safe, BPA-free silicone. This material is soft, non-toxic, and tasteless, so it won't affect the flavor of your tea. HASSLE-FREE CLEANING : After use, discard the loose tea leaves and rinse with hot water. Fred silicone tea infusers are also dishwasher and microwave safe! ECO-FRIENDLY & REUSEABLE: The dunk-brew-toss routine of normal tea bags contribute tons of waste to landfills and are not sustainable for our planet. Fred reusable silicone tea infusers for loose leaf tea are the ideal, eco-friendly alternative! You can drink the same amount of tea without the waste! COZY CUP is guaranteed to bring smiles with fun and functional mitten design. Simply fill with your favorite loose leaf tea and drape over your cup to enjoy perfectly brewed tea! This tea infuser is constructed from BPA-free silicone, which is soft, food-safe and tasteless, so it won't affect the taste of your tea. The silicone construction is easy to use and to clean. Dishwasher and microwave safe.