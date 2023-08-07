Beautycounter

Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Mist Spf 30

$39.00

At Beautycounter

*See below for additional shipping information Safer sun protection in a mist that never misses. Guard against sun’s damaging rays with this innovative, continuous mist sunscreen. Formulated with non-nano zinc oxide and California Poppy, this physical SPF 30 formulation provides an effective shield from UVA and UVB while being gentle and pleasant feeling on the skin. Sprays on white to help guide application, blends in easily, and dries quickly without an oily residue. What: Our best-selling, water-resistant mineral sunscreen mist. Why: An innovative physical sunscreen formulation meets the convenience of continuous mist application. We’ve got you covered from every angle. How: Formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, this mist sits on top of the skin and bounces the sun’s rays away from the skin. (Plus, it’s air-powered—no aerosol!) Sprays at any angle Reef-friendly Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes *Mind where you mist—like any mineral formula, these mists can transfer onto clothing. Spray with care! Shipping restriction: This item is not eligible for Expedited and Priority shipping and must ship via Standard Ground. Therefore, it cannot be shipped to Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. This item is not eligible for shipment to a P.O. box and must be sent to a physical address. For children under 6 months, ask a doctor.