Ganni
Cotton Canvas Cargo Pants
$595.00
At mytheresa
Ganni's reinterpretation of the cargo pants is a modern take on everyday workwear. Designed for a relaxed fit, this piece is made from pure cotton, has a snap-buttoned closure and patched side pockets. material: 100% cotton lining: 100% viscose, partially lined care instructions: dry clean cargo pockets zipper fly, button fastening Made in Portugal Designer colour name: Peapod