& Other Stories

Cotton Blend Embroidered Shorts

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Cotton blend embroidered shorts crafted from a blend of heavy cotton twill. Featuring two patch pockets patterned with colourful 3D embroidered flowers and strips cut in a slight a-line shape and mid-thigh length with an invisible side zip closure. Model wears: EU 36 / UK 8 / US 4 Model height: 175cm / 5' 8.5 This piece is part of our limited co-lab collection with Sindiso Khumalo, the South African designer known for her bold, bright, feminine aesthetic with storytelling at the heart of her creations.