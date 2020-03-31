Corona

Corona Extra

Corona Extra Mexican Beer is an even-keeled import beer with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt. Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this bottled beer offers a flavor that's smooth, refreshing and balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beers. Crisp, clean and well balanced between hops and malt, this cerveza has a superior taste profile from superior ingredients – the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn and yeast. Corona Extra is a great summer beer, so enjoy it with friends at your next barbecue, beach day or tailgate. This easy-drinking lager beer contains 3.6% alcohol by weight, 4.6% alcohol by volume, 0 grams of fat and 149 calories per 12 ounce serving. Find Your Beach. Relax responsibly. Corona Extra Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL