Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Zara
Cord Bucket Bag
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Natural-coloured bucket bag. Made of natural materials. Braided cord design. Shoulder straps.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS
Zip Around Mini Cross Body Bag
$22.01
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Milly
Riley Convertible Crossbody
$275.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Reed Krakoff
Micro Boxer White And Black Shoulder Bag
$990.00
from
Reed Krakoff
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Marion Prisma Skeletal Shoulder Bag
$725.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted