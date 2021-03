Milk Bar

Confetti Cookie Tin

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Milk Bar

Confetti Cookie Tin All those familiar box-mix Birthday Cake flavors — dreamy vanilla, rich butter, rainbow sprinkles — combine in fluffy, chewy sugar cookie heaven. 6 Ct. Tin contains 6 individually wrapped cookies. 12 Ct. Tin contains 12 individually wrapped cookies. Ingredients SEE ALL INGREDIENTS