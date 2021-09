Terrain

Colour Drop Enamel Tumbler

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

Vintage-inspired enamel serveware with a burst of color in the center and complementary edge is a simple way to perk up casual meals. -A terrain exclusive -Stainless steel coated enamel -Hand-painted -Food safe -Dishwasher safe -Not microwave safe -Metal cutlery may cause scratching -If enamel is chipped, item should be fully dried to avoid rust on exposed steel -Imported 475"H, 3.5" diameter Holds 15 oz Shipping + Returns