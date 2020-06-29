que

Collapsible Water Bottle

Product Description Style shouldn’t sacrifice for convenience and sustainability. Collapsible, fashionable and lightweight, que Bottle is the ultimate companion water bottle for your active lifestyle. $560,785 raised with 11,610 backers que Bottle started off carrying out on a mission to reduce plastic consumption in our daily life by re-inventing water bottles, making them more portable, sustainable and visually-attractive. Partnering with national and local environmental non-profit organizations, que Bottle team continues to focus on designing fashionable and sustainable products that improve everyday life in hopes of transforming modern habits into a culture of sustainability. Designed for Travel Specifically designed for travel, que Bottle is extremely compact and lightweight. With single-push smash, que Bottle collapses into a small cube and virtually fits in any bag, ending your days of carrying bulky and heavy empty bottles while traveling. Thoughtful to the Environment que Bottle is entirely made of carefully picked responsible materials such as food-grade silicone and kitchen-grade stainless steel. It's 100% plastic-free as we refuse to use any plastic for our product, and we advocate a no-plastic lifestyle movement. Visually Stunning Unique spiral-ridge design creates stunning looks. que Bottle is the best-looking collapsible water bottle ever made. Fashionable companion bottle matches your daily style. Wide mouth, safe for cold or hot Wide mouth fits in any sized ice cubes. Silicone material is safe under extreme temperatures -67 F-500 F, making bottle safe for cold or hot beverages. Non-toxic and Dishwasher Safe 100% Non-toxic, BPA-free and plastic-free. Extremely easy to clean and dishwasher safe. It's hygienic with no open pores to harbor bacteria. About the Startup queFactory, LLC Bay area based product design company focuses on innovative designs for everyday life improvement with a higher sense of social responsibility. Describe your products in 3 words. collapsible, fashionable, reusable How did