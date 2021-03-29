Blue Bottle Coffee

Luminous, beautiful, reflective—the best cold brew contains everything good that you can distill into a coffee.” —Blue Bottle Director of Quality Benjamin Brewer. Cold brew isn’t a coffee, it’s a method. We love it for its ability to shine a light on incandescent coffee flavors possible only through the technique’s slow, cool extraction. These coffees capture the three major flavor profiles of cold brew, from bold, dark, and chocolaty to bright and uplifting. Taste each coffee one by one or side by side to discover your own coffee preferences. Giant Steps Our boldest brew, with rich chocolaty flavors and notes of dark caramel; we love it black, or with milk and even a little sweetener. Beta Blend This smooth, rounded blend produces the most balanced cold brew of the three. With or without milk? You decide. Playlist This bright blend makes for a brew so buoyant it floats. It’s radiant with mouthwatering berry-like flavors. This cold brew tastes best without milk.