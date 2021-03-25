Hario

Cold Brew Coffee Bottle

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Designed by the Japanese coffee gurus at Hario, this wine-bottle-shaped carafe is made from durable glass with a tapered silicone top for easy pouring. All you gotta do for five cups of world-class cold brew is mix your grounds and water (that mesh filter is specially designed to bring out the best in your coffee beans), let it brew for eight hours, and—that’s it! Ice, sugar, milk and the like are all up to you.