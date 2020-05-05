Cointreau

$24.99

Cointreau, the crystal clear Orange Liqueur, founded in Angers, France, remains one of the world's most distinguished spirits with over 160 years of history. Renowned for its perfect balance of sweet and bitter orange peels and made with only the finest all-natural ingredients, Cointreau has a uniquely refreshing and complex taste. A versatile, 80 proof spirit, Cointreau can be enjoyed as the base spirit in many cocktails, such as the Cointreau Rickey, but is also an essential ingredient in the most popular cocktails including the Margarita, the Cosmopolitan, and the Sidecar.