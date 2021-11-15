Chesapeake Bay

Overview A sophisticated twist on the traditional pumpkin pie, this is a surprisingly light, yet undoubtedly rich cheesecake, endowed with the sweetness of pumpkin and a spirited touch of Cognac. Baked into a traditional graham cracker crust and topped with a layer of feathery light whipped cream, this cake is supremely satisfying but never heavy. An exquisite dessert and we guarantee your guests will rave. Each Cognac Pumpkin Cheesecake is 10" , and serves 10-12.